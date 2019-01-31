Punjab to give over 1.32 lakh plots to Samba PB PLOTS Punjab to give o'

Chandigarh, Jan 31 (PTI) The Punjab government on Thursday said it will provide 1.32 lakh plots of five marla each to homeless people in rural areas.Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had on January 22 directed all deputy commissioners to launch the scheme after identifying the requisite land for this purpose. Under the proposal mooted by the Rural Development and Panchayats Department, the chief minister had asked the deputy commissioners to allot at least 10 plots to homeless families in every village, where land is available with the Panchayats. Giving details about the district-wise allotment of plots, an official spokesperson said there were 860 panchayats in Amritsar district, so the number of plots to be allotted to such homeless families would be 8,600. Bathinda has 314 panchayats with 3,140 plots, while Barnala has 175 panchayats with 1,750 plots.As many as 8,380 plots would be carved out in Ferozepur district in 838 Panchayats, whereas 4,350 plots would be provided by 435 Panchayats in Fazilka and 2,430 plots in Faridkot district. In Fatehgarh Sahib, 4,290 plots would be provided in 429 villages, while 12,790 plots would be given to such beneficiaries by 1,279 Panchayats in Gurdaspur district. Similarly, plots will be given in other districts as well. Meanwhile,Singh asked the Punjab State Power Corporation chairman to look into the demand of freedom fighters for waiving the condition of one kilowatt for domestic consumers to avail free electricity up to 300 units. At a meeting with a delegation of Freedom Fighters Successors Organisation, Punjab, the chief minister directed its additional principal secretary to ensure early resolutions of their demands. On another demand of freedom fighters to allow their sons to avail free bus travel facility, which was already being extended to their unmarried daughters, Singh sought a report on the issue from the principal secretary of the organisation. PTI CHS AAR