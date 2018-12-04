Punjab to procure breath analysers, speed guns

Chandigarh, Dec 4 (PTI) The Punjab Transport department will procure breath analysers, speed guns and body cams to check drunken driving and over speeding in the state, Transport Minister Aruna Chaudhary said Tuesday.As part of a pilot project, speed cameras will be installed on the Chandigarh-Nangal road to check over speeding, she said after presiding over the meeting of Punjab State Road Safety Council."The use of high-end technology will ensure curbing of road mishaps, while a comprehensive programme will be chalked out to educate people on following road safety norms," Chaudhary said.She directed the concerned officers to act against those violating traffic rules.The minister further said weighing scales will be procured by the authorities to check overloading of vehicles along with car body cutters to rescue accident victims trapped inside mangled vehicles in case of road mishaps. PTI CHS RHL