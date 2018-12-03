Punjab Vidhan Sabha session from Dec 13

Chandigarh, Dec 3 (PTI) The Punjab cabinet Monday decided to summon the next state assembly session from December 13 to 15. A decision to this effect was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here, according to an official spokesman. With the cabinet decision, the Punjab governor has been authorised to convene the sixth session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha, as per clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India. A spokesperson said the session would commence on the afternoon of December 13 with obituary references. Legislative business would be transacted in both the morning and evening sessions on December 14. The house would adjourn sine-die after the proposed legislative business on December 15, said the spokesperson. PTI CHS INDIND