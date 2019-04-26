Punjabi-pop singer Daler Mehndi joins BJP

(Eds: Adding inputs ) New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Famous Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Friday in the presence of Union minister Vijay Goel and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.BJP candidate from Northwest Delhi in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls Hans Raj Hans, Union minister and Chandni Chowk candidate Harsh Vardhan and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.Mehndi's daughter is married to one of the sons of Hans, also a popular Punjabi singer."Daler Mehndi also happens to be my relative," Hans said. In 2013, Mehndi, who was keen on contesting the Delhi Assembly polls, had joined the Congress. He had also lent his voice to the Congress' campaign song -- "Nahi Rukegi Meri Dilli".Besides Mehndi, actor Sunny Deol also joined the BJP this week. The party also announced the candidature of Hans this week.However, Mehndi joining the party did not get much traction. Party sources said this was also due to his conviction in a human-trafficking case. Last year, a Patiala court sentenced Mehndi to two years in jail in a 15-year-old human-trafficking case. A fine of Rs 1,000 was also imposed on him. The singer, however, was released on furnishing a bail bond.Many celebrities from the film and entertainment industry have been joining political parties in the poll season. Actress Urmila Matondkar joined the Congress last month. She has been fielded by the grand old party from North-West Mumbai in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. PTI VIT PR RC