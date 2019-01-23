Punjabi star Ammy Virk to play Balwinder Singh Sandhu in '83'

Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) Ammy Virk has joined the cast of "83" and the Punjabi singer-actor will play the role of Indian bowling great Balwinder Singh Sandhu in the sports drama.Fronted by Ranveer Singh, the film will chronicle India's win under Kapil Dev's captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.The film, to be directed by Kabir Khan, marks Virk's Bollywood debut."Sat Shri Akaal. Thanks everyone for so much love... I am going to make my Bollywood debut... Thank you so much," Virk wrote while tagging Singh, Khan and the official handle of Reliance Entertainment. Sandhu played an instrumental role, both as a batsman and bowler, in the final against West Indies and had famously clean bowled Gordon Greenidge. The former Indian player is also training the cast for the film.The much-awaited film will release on April 10, 2020. "83" is produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Khan, and presented by Reliance Entertainment. PTI RB RB RDSRDS