Punjab's local govt dept waives charges for upcoming AIIMS in Bathinda

Chandigarh, Dec 27 (PTI) The Local Government Department of Punjab has decided to waive administrative charges for the upcoming All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bathinda. Local Government Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, in a statement here on Thursday, said the fee and other charges accruing towards the Municipal Corporation Bathinda, including change of land use, have been waived so as to ensure the project faces no hurdles in completion. These charges in total are about Rs 5 crore, Sidhu said in a statement. As per plans, Bathinda AIIMS will be a 750-bed medical institute with 10 specialty departments and 11 super-specialty departments.