Punjab's tableau to highlight Jallianwala Bagh massacre during R-Day Parade

Chandigarh, Jan 23 (PTI) The Jallianwala Bagh massacre, that took place on Baisakhi day in 1919, will be the theme of the official tableau of Punjab for the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on January 26, a senior official said on Wednesday.It will be the third time in a row that Punjab's tableau will appear during the Republic Day Parade.The 'trailer' portion of the tableau will show the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy with depiction of people running helter-skelter for safety while the 'tractor' portion of the tableau will display a replica of the memorial built to commemorate the sacrifice of the martyrs, the official said.The important part of the section would be the solitary well into which many people jumped to escape the bullets, official added.Troops of the British Indian Army, under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer, had fired on civilians who had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh for a peaceful protest on April 13, 1919 and scores of people had died.