Puri flags off 'Swachhata Hi Seva' India plog run in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday flagged off 'Swachhata Hi Seva' India plog run at Rajpath here to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahamta Gandhi.Plog run involves picking up litter while running.Administering pledge on 'Swachhata hi seva' and against using single-use plastic, the housing and urban affairs minister said the country has achieved the dream of an open defection-free India, except 52 local bodies in West Bengal."This has been made possible with the participation of the biggest stakeholders of the movement -- the citizens of this country."We are committed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India free of single-use plastic. With the launch of the India Plog Run, I am confident that the day is not far when India will be free of single-use plastic," Puri said.On his part, Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said the ministry has already had over 55,000 events conducted by citizens across urban area with participation of around two crore people.The ministry has been taking several initiatives on plastic waste management and promoting its reuse and recycle, Mishra said.