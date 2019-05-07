Puri-Jodhpur express train cancelled due to Fani

Jaipur, May 7 (PTI) The East Coast Railway Tuesday cancelled the Puri-Jodhpur express train due to the effects of cyclone Fani, an official said. The up and down service of Puri-Jodhpur-Puri express train has been cancelled for Wednesday and Saturday due to Fani cyclone, North West Railway CPRO Abhay Sharma said. Train number 20813 Puri-Jodhpur express and 20814 Jodhpur-Puri express have been cancelled for May 8 and May 11 respectively, he said. PTI AG RHL