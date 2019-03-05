Puri's Jagannath Temple matter: Amicus files detailed report in SC

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) A senior advocate, assisting the apex court as an amicus curiae in a matter related to administration of Jagannath temple in Puri, Tuesday filed in the Supreme Court a "detailed report" after his recent visit to the shrine.The top court is dealing with a petition which has highlighted the difficulties faced by the devotees at the Jagannath temple and their alleged harassment and exploitation by the 'sevaks' (staff).Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, who was earlier asked by the top court to visit the temple to assess the ground realities there, told a bench of justices A K Sikri and S Abdul Nazeer that he has given details of his interaction with the temple management committee, 'sewaks' and others in his report."I am filing my report. I have made a detailed report. This is required to be gone into," he told the bench, adding that he would assist the court on the basis of his report.The counsel appearing for Odisha said that the report filed by the amicus should be given to them also.The bench said the report be given to advocates appearing for all the parties in the case.The court also said that parties can file their response on the report within four weeks and posted the matter for hearing on April 2.On February 5, the counsel appearing for Odisha had told the top court that the amicus should visit the temple to take stock of the situation there.When asked about it, Kumar had told the court that he would visit the shrine on February 22 and 23 and file a report before the court.Kumar had earlier told the court that one of the major issues at the temple was lack of proper crowd management and absence of queue system for devotees.However, Odisha's counsel had said it was not easy to have a "typical queue system" for the devotees at the shrine, as its architecture was different.Puri's District Judge had earlier given a report to the apex court which had raised the issue of alleged harassment of devotees by the 'sevaks' (staffs) of the temple.In July last year, the top court had directed the Jagannath temple management to consider allowing every visitor, irrespective of faith, to offer prayers to the deity.However, it had said that it would be subject to regulatory measures regarding dress code and giving an appropriate declaration.It had directed the Centre to constitute a committee to look into the issues raised by the district judge of Puri regarding alleged exploitation of devotees, abolishment of hereditary 'sevaks' and appointment of 'sevaks' in the temple. PTI ABA RT