Put in place system for preventing waterlogging in Delhi: HC to AAP govt

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The Delhi High Court asked the AAP government on Monday to put in place a response system for preventing waterlogging in the national capital, which would automatically come into force when it rains. A bench of Justices G S Sistani and Jyoti Singh asked the Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) to keep monitoring for chances of rain in the city, and the moment it does, water pumps should be started to ensure waterlogging does not occur. "Put a system in place which works like a generator when there is a power failure. Monitor the rains. When it starts raining, then the pumps should start working," the court said. With the suggestion, the bench listed the matter for further hearing on August 19. The court was hearing a PIL initiated by it on its own in 2018 after coming across news reports of waterlogging in various parts of the city and how it was a recurring phenomenon. PTI HMP SKV SA