Putin condemns Pulwama attack, says perpetrators should be punished

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Condemning the Pulwama attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday said perpetrators and sponsors of the attack should be brought to book and reiterated his country's support for further strengthening counterterrorist cooperation with India.In a message to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin said, "Please accept the most sincere condolences in connection with the loss of Indian law enforcement officers in the terrorist act in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. We strongly condemn this brutal crime. The perpetrators and sponsors of this attack, undoubtedly, should be duly punished. "I would like to reiterate the readiness for further strengthening counterterrorist cooperation with Indian partners. In Russia, we share the grief of friendly people of India and hope for speedy recovery of the injured."The United Arab Emirates also condemned the "terrorist attack" that left several Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel dead and injured.The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement that the UAE "condemns this terrorist act", and reiterated the country's "principled and unequivocal position rejecting all forms of violence and terrorism".''The UAE stands in solidarity with the government and people of India in their fight against violence and extremism,'' the ministry said in a statement on Friday. The UAE also called on the international community to unify efforts in confronting extremism and terrorism that pose a threat to global security and stability.The Diplomatic Corps in India also expressed "deepest sympathy" to the government as well as the families of this horrendous act. "We firmly support the Government of India in their fight against terrorism," Hans Dannenberg Castellanos, the Ambassador of Dominican Republic and head of the Diplomatic Corps said in a statement.