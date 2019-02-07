PV retail sales up 34 pc in January: FADA

(Eds: Changing slug) New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Automobile dealers' body FADA Thursday said retail sales of passenger vehicles (PVs) in January increased 33.97 per cent to 2,71,395 units. According to FADA, which collected vehicle registration data from 1,081 out of the 1,437 regional transport offices (RTOs), PV sales had stood at 2,02,585 units in December 2018. In the two-wheeler category, FADA said retail sales stood at 11,89,679 units in January as against 11,41,209 units in December, up 4.25 per cent. FADA President Ashish Harsharaj Kale said: "As predicted, healthy inquiry levels seen in December finally showed signs of conversions with the year-end offers continuing in January, especially by passenger vehicle OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) which has helped the customer in making the final purchase". Total retail sales across categories stood at 15,65,150 units in January, up 8.5 per cent from 14,42,514 units in December 2018. PTI MSS HRS