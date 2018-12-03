PVR brings cinema closer to differently abled people

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) PVR has started a special programme in 230 screens at 50 cinemas to expand the arena of movie viewing to the differently abled people, said a top official in the company.Under Accessible Cinema Program, PVR has plans to provide assistive equipment to ensure access for people with mobility issues.Moreover, screens would have wheelchair-friendly seats.According to 2011 census, there were 2.73 crore differently abled people in India, around 2.21 per cent of the country's population, PVR Joint Managing Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli told PTI."This is a large population, which is not been able to come and enjoy cinemas, a form of entertainment really ingrained in our DNA," Bijli said.For visually impaired people, PVR would offer audio description with the help of XL Cinema App, and for people with hearing impairment, its first show after 6 pm would be played with subtitles for films.The company plans to add another 45 cinemas having 230 screens in the second phase of this programme by June next year.PVR expects that the move would also help the company increase its number of footfalls. "Of course, admissions would go up but it may not rise substantially," Bijli said.He further added that PVR was working for more than a year on this project and has invested around Rs 1.5 crore including in infrastructure and training of staff.PVR operates a network of 741 screens at 159 properties in 63 cities. PTI KRH HRS KRH ANUANU