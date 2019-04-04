PVR Cinemas and CJ 4DPLEX extends their association to bring 270-degree Panoramic movie watching experience to India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) ~Signed an agreement for 10 ScreenX theatres at CinemaCon 2019~ LAS VEGAS and MUMBAI, India, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PVR Cinemas, the largest and the premium film Exhibitors in India and CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading cinema technology company; has just signed a new deal at CinemaCon 2019 to open 10 ScreenX theatres in India by 2021. This extends the previous partnership between CJ 4DPLEX and PVR Cinemas in bringing a total of 21 4DX theaters across India by the end of 2019. With the new agreement, CJ 4DPLEX and PVR expect to operate a total of 31 theatres combined. Screen X is the world's first multi-projection immersive cinematic platform which provides the moviegoers a 270 degrees viewing experience by expanding the scene onto the side walls. ScreenX allows the audience to go beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen, utilizing a proprietary system to expand select scenes of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls. It combines multi-projection technology with theatre screen and project images on the outside wall of the front screen to create a new immersion experience for the audience. Ten PVR Cinema theatres across metros; Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Hyderabad will be integrated with the industry first ScreenX technology and will set an industry benchmark for an enhanced movie viewing experience. Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd. says, "We are happy to associate with CJ 4DPLEX for introducing ScreenX technology in India. At PVR, we have always focused on enabling our audience to experience globally popular concepts and new formats. Being a part of the industry, we ensure we accelerate industry growth through innovation and establish a sustainable growth model." Mr. Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR Cinemas commented, "The film exhibition industry is dynamic and is actively evolving owing to the demands of the discerning audiences. In our constant attempt to develop cinema viewing experience in India, PVR has introduced a diverse range of advanced technological solutions and have supplemented the experience at the theatres with a host of hospitality services. We are certain the technology will be well received in India and will set new standards in the film exhibition industry." "We are very pleased today to be signing a new deal to expand ScreenX to 10 new theatres across India with our partner PVR," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "We announced our first deal with PVR back in 2015 to open India's first 4DX theatre and we are extremely happy to have developed a continuous and long-lasting partnership to expand even further across India with ScreenX," he further added. PVR offers an array of in-cinema formats like the luxury sub-brands: Gold Class Cinemas, PVR ICON, Director's Cut, PVR Superplex and best in class technology formats like PVR Onyx -- LED screen cinemas, P[XL] -- large screens, IMAX, 4DX, ECX (Enhanced Cinema Experience), and the recent addition of D-BOX and ScreenX. PWRPWR