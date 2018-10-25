PVR Q2 net profit up 31% to Rs 33 crore

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd today reported a 31.18 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 33.02 crore for the second quarter ended September 2018. The company had a consolidated net profit of Rs 25.17 crore for the July-September quarter of the last fiscal, PVR said in a regulatory filing. Its total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 714.65 crore. It was Rs 559.52 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago. Total expenses during the second quarter of this fiscal were at Rs 659.14 crore. Shares of PVR were trading at Rs 1,283.20 apiece on the BSE, up 0.07 per cent from their previous close. PTI KRH MKJ