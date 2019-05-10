PVR Q4 PAT at Rs 47.75 cr; total income at Rs 846 cr

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Multiplex chain operator PVR Friday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 47.75 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019. The company had reported a PAT of Rs 25.89 crore for the January-March period a year-ago, PVR said in a BSE filing. PVR's total income during the period under review was at Rs 846.15 crore. It was Rs 592.44 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 are strictly not comparable with the corresponding quarter and year ended March 31, 20 on account of acquisition of SPI Cinemas by the company, PVR said. The company's total expenses stood at Rs 771.27 crore during the quarter. For the entire 2018-19 fiscal, PVR's profit after tax was at Rs 189.37 crore. It was Rs 124.02 crore in the previous financial year. Its total income in FY2018-19 was at Rs 3,118.70 crore. It was Rs 2,365.45 crore in 2017-18. During the financial year 2018-19, PVR added 138 screens. This also included screen additions made by PVR's acquisition of SPI Cinemas. Commenting on the annual result PVR Chairman cum Managing Director Ajay Bijli said: "FY2019 was truly a historic year for PVR and we have been able to achieve new heights in our operating performance. We crossed the landmark of 750 screens." PVR has approved a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each of the company, which would be subject to members' approval. Shares of PVR closed at Rs 1,713.45 on BSE, down 2.65 per cent from its previous close. PTI KRH DRR