PVR shares gain nearly 3% after Q3 earnings

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Shares of multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd today rose by nearly 3 per cent after the company reported 27.84 per cent increase in standalone net profit for the third quarter ended on December 30, 2017. The scrip gained 2.83 per cent to settle at Rs 1,461.15 on BSE. During the day, it went up by 3.80 per cent to Rs 1,474.95.

At NSE, shares of the company climbed 2.64 per cent to end at Rs 1,460.60.

PVR Ltd today reported 27.84 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 28.28 crore for the third quarter ended on December 30, 2017.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 22.12 crore for the October-December quarter of last fiscal, PVR said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 550.06 crore, up 7.12 per cent as against Rs 513.49 crore of the corresponding period a year ago. PTI SUM MR