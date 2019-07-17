Pvt hospital manager killed in Lucknow

Lucknow, Jul 17 (PTI) A private hospital employee was allegedly killed outside his home in posh Gomti Nagar area here on Wednesday, police said.Vishwajeet Pundir, 31, was apparently attacked when he was returning from his duty, they said.The victim, who was bleeding, somehow managed to reach his home from where his mother took him to the hospital where he worked as a manager. But he succumbed to the injuries.During investigation, police found cans of beer in the victim's room. A probe is on in the matter and no arrests have been made so far, they added. PTI ABN DPBDPB