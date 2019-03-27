Pvt sector should supplement govt efforts to bridge urban-rural divide: Venkaiah Naidu

Jaipur, Mar 26 (PTI) Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Tuesday said the private sector needs to supplement government efforts in bridging the urban-rural divide.He also suggested making it mandatory for MBBS graduates to serve in rural areas for at least three years before getting the first promotion to help overcome the shortage of doctors in these areas.Addressing the third convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Sciences & Technology, the vice president called for medical universities to introduce teachings in human values as part of the curriculum to inculcate moral, social and ethical values in students."India's educational ethos needs major reforms in the context of changes that are sweeping the country and the world. Educational institutions have to develop a system to impart relevant and right type of education integrated with skills," Naidu said.He asserted that education laid the foundation for the progress of a nation. The right kind of education would inculcate citizenship values, liberate people from ignorance, empower them with knowledge, information, skills and equip them to take up new roles and responsibilities to shape not only their own destinies but also the destiny of the nation, he said. PTI AG DIVDIV