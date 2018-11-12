PwC India to invest Rs 100 cr for new tech solutions, to hire 1,000 digital tech experts

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) PwC India Monday said it will invest Rs 100 crore on development of digital solutions and expects to hire 1,000 digital technology experts over the next three years. The move is aimed at strengthening capabilities to deliver tech solutions that will help clients address real-world business challenges, it said in a statement. This will be in addition to ongoing investments towards innovation, digital R&D and talent for building new tech-enabled solutions, it added. "Our deep expertise and understanding of our clients' business and the sectors they operate in has been the foundation upon which these tech solutions have been created. These technology-based tools and solutions will also get integrated with our existing service offerings," PwC India Partner and Leader (Advisory) Deepankar Sanwalka said. The company has also demonstrated 40 new tech solutions spanning multiple areas like digital, finance, risk and compliance and tax. The tech-enabled solutions have been developed to solve client challenges on emerging technologies like cloud, Artificial Intelligence and Mobile. PTI SR MKJ