PWD asks senior officers to personally inspect foot overbridges in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government has directed its senior officers to carry out "personal inspections" of all the foot overbridges (FOBs) in the city to ensure maintenance, cleaning and functional escalators at these facilities.According to the PWD, the move comes after several reports were received by the department that the maintenance of several FOBs was not up to the mark.The issue was taken up by the engineer-in-chief at a recent meeting attended by senior officers of the department."The engineer-in-chief directed that personal inspections should be carried out by higher officers to ensure that proper maintenance/cleaning is being done and escalators are made functional in all FOBs," the minutes of the meeting stated.There are around 80 FOBs constructed and maintained by the PWD to facilitate pedestrians across the national capital.In June, the government had approved construction of seven FOBs at RTR Marg, Nelson Mandela Marg, ISBT in Sarai Kale Khan, inner Ring Road-Mahatama Gandhi Marg (Shakurpur village), Tamil Sangam Marg, Harswaroop Colony and Mayapuri. PTI BUN RC