PWD engineer held for taking bribe of Rs 5,000 in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota, Mar 18 (PTI) An executive engineer of the Public Works Department was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a contractor here on Monday, police said. Based on a complaint lodged by the contractor, a trap was laid and Santosh Kumar Pipersania was arrested at his office here, Anti Corruption Bureau ASP (Kota) Thakur Chandrasheel said. The engineer had demanded Rs 25,000 from Teraj Singh Goud for issuing him a permanent license to carry out departmental works and had already taken Rs 15,000 on previous occasions, he said.