PWD, SDMC each fined Rs 50 lakh after construction debris found on Ring Road

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh each on the Public Works Department (PWD) and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) after it found construction debris on a stretch of the Ring Road contributing to air pollution.The pollution control body also criticized the municipal corporations and the Delhi Development Authority for not being able to prevent dumping of construction and demolition waste along the roads falling under their jurisdiction."The DPCC detected construction debris on a stretch of the Ring Road, from Brar Square to Dhaula Kuan, significantly contributing to re-suspension of dust particles. Both the agencies -- the PWD, the road owning agency, and the SDMC, responsible for the cleaning of roads -- were found wanting," its member secretary Arun Mishra said.The PWD and the SDMC have been fined Rs 50 lakh each and directed to take measures to prevent illegal dumping of construction debris, he said.Demolition and construction waste dumped on roadside is a major contributor to air pollution. It has been found that contractors and transporters dealing in demolition and construction debris dumb the material clandestinely on arterial roads at night to avoid detection, Mishra said. PTI GVS NSDNSD