'PWD to carry out repair work of potholed roads in Delhi'

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Delhi PWD Minister Satyendar Jain Wednesday held a meeting with his department and directed the officials to carry out repair work of roads in the city on "war-footing", an official said.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had Tuesday written to Jain, directing the Public Works Department to repair all its roads by December 15 following complaints about potholed arterial roads. The official said, "Jain has directed the department to carry out repair work of roads on war-footing."The official said that various teams at zonal levels will be formed to fix the city's arterial roads adding that apart from this, officers have been directed to float tenders whatever required to carry out the practice.The chief minister Tuesday said that a team of local residents along with area legislator will inspect particular roads after December 16 and engineers concerned will be held responsible if potholes found at any stretch."We have also made a plan to click the pictures of potholed arterial roads before the repair work and once roads are fixed, pictures of the same will be sent to the CM and minister," official said.The PWD owns around 1,260-km roads in the national capital. PTI BUN DPB