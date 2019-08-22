QAD Prepares for 5G Connected Factories

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) 5G technology set to transform Indian manufacturingNEW DELHI, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- US-based manufacturing software company QAD (NASDAQ: QADA) (NASDAQ: QADB) recently released QAD Adaptive ERP, part of its QAD Adaptive Applications software suite, as it prepares for a future with 5G-connected factories.QAD is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies across the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology and industrial manufacturing industries. QAD's Adaptive Applications portfolio is headlined by QAD Adaptive ERP and features secure and flexible enterprise and supply chain solutions built for global manufacturing companies. It has done business in India since 2005 and employs 250 people in its Mumbai office.QAD Adaptive ERP is built on the QAD Enterprise Platform, which enables companies to prepare for and better address industry change by updating and extending the software to meet current business needs. Manufacturing companies, suppliers and customers have become increasingly interconnected and data-driven over a common network, a trend that is expected to be accelerated with the adoption of 5G technology. QAD Adaptive ERP allows users to react quickly to new trends and leverage them for competitive advantage.Commenting on the same, Tony Winter, Chief Technology Officer, QAD stated, "5G should allow companies to access larger amounts of data more quickly from smart products. The technology is still evolving, but eventually, it will be stable and reliable enough for industrial uses. QAD's adaptive solutions are prepared for smart manufacturing featuring machines connected through a network of IoT-capable devices."Commenting on the same Mr Debajit Roy, India Country Head said, "The Indian manufacturing industry is set to undergo an important transformation with the arrival of 5G. Therefore, we have a focused business approach to help Indian customers leverage technology disruption."About QAD - The Effective EnterpriseQAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) (NASDAQ: QADB) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Adaptive ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.To learn more, visit www.qad.com PWRPWR