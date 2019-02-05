Qatar and EU agree 'landmark' airline deal

Doha, Feb 5 (AFP) Qatar Airways and European Union officials announced Tuesday that they had concluded talks on a "landmark" deal which could allow more European airlines to operate services to and from Doha. The Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement, said to be the first of its kind agreed by Brussels and a Gulf state, will enable carriers from all EU countries to have far greater access to Qatar and vice versa. "Our hope is that the success of these negotiations will encourage other trading blocs and significant aviation markets to join in achieving a liberalised global aviation regime for future generations," said Qatar Airways chief executive Akbar al-Baker. Following the end of talks, the deal is expected to be formally signed later this year. State-owned Qatar Airways, like other Gulf carriers, has faced accusations it is unfairly subsidised, giving it an advantage over airlines in Europe and North America. The deal, agreed in Doha, covers various areas including competition, environment and consumer protection. Henrik Hololei, a European Commission transport director, said the two sides had found "common ground" to overcome any differences. (AFP) SMJSMJ