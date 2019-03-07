Qatar raises $12 bn in bond sale despite political crisis

Doha, Mar 7 (AFP) Qatar has sold bonds worth $12 billion (nine billion euros), the finance ministry said Thursday, attracting strong demand despite an economic and diplomatic boycott by its former Gulf allies."The state of Qatar has achieved a successful return to the international financial markets with a total of three tranches -- worth $12 billion," said a ministry statement carried by the official Qatar News Agency (QNA).The sale received orders of more than $50 billion, it said.Qatar has been economically and politically isolated by a Saudi-led bloc -- including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt -- since June 2017 over claims it supports terrorist groups and seeks better ties with Saudi arch-rival Iran.Doha denies the accusations and says its opponents are seeking regime change in Qatar.In 2018, the gas-rich state raised $12 billion in its first dollar bond sale in two years, eclipsing Saudi Arabia's $11 billion bond issue the same year. (AFP) AMSAMS