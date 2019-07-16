QCLF, an event with Indian celebs in Doha bringing the two closer through culture and literature

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, July 16, 2019: Question Associates Pvt Ltd recently organized a two-day event in Doha (Qatar Cultural and Literature Festival) that was aimed at bringing both the nations closer through the cultural and literature exchange and strengthen the bond. This was one of the first big shot events in Doha that took place on such a massive scale. The key artists from India included Mika Singh (Indian singer), Piyush Mishra (actor/poet), Chetan Bhagat (Indian author), Laxmi Agarwal (acid attack survivor) to name a few. From Doha, the event had Zunira Malik, Amal Al Aathem, Rashmi Agarwal and Mervat Ibrhaim to name a few.Anamika Mishra, Festival Director of QatarCLF (organised by Question Associates Pvt Ltd) "I was here in Doha for the first time and frankly we were not expecting that we will pull it off so well. We are really overwhelmed that the event went off smoothly and all our relentless efforts paid off! I am really thankful to the core team Ruhi Ganguly, Ankit Satija, and Deepali Verma for the amazing work and support."She added "My session as a moderator with Chetan Bhagat has been a wonderful experience as it gave the audience a sneek peak into his life, his journey as an author as well as in cinema, and also the inspiration behind his famous books. The session by Piyush Mishra was another much awaited one, and we all loved his poetry and singing on the stage which kept everyone mesmerised. Lastly, the grand finale performance by Sandeep Saporkarr and Ankita was very heart touching and inspiring giving out the message that we should never lose hope. And needless to say, Mika Singh's concert on the first day was most loved and appreciated by the audience and we loved every bit of his power-packed performance."Mika Singhs concert was on the first day of the event, and it was indeed an enetertaining Bollywood musical night that the audience would cherish and remember for long. Apart from the concert, the first day was lined with book launches as well, giving a sneak peek into the literature and creative work by the authors. The second day included an opening session by Chetan Bhagat on Making a nation read, followed by poetry performance by Piyush Mishra, and various cultural performances and panel discussions. It also had a panel discussion on women empowerment titled as Empower women, empower society and another panel discussion on Impact on Culture on Writing Books. Commenting on the occasion, Ruhi Ganguly, Festival Producer and CEO of Question Associates Pvt. Ltd. said I am very excited to see this combination of 2 such rich cultures on the same platform. We did not just have speakers from India but we also had speakers from Doha. Seeing them having a conversation on various important issues was very interesting.Ankit Satija, Festival Producer of QatarQCLF said We all are one at heart and with this festival we have shared our feelings and about our rich cultures with each other and got to know each other in a better way.Deepali Verma, Festival Coordinator of QatarCLF said Being a coordinator of this festival, at first I thought I will have a hard time in coordinating because we were working from India but I was surprised to see the level of support that we got from Doha. I am humbled to see the response and excitement in both the nations.The core team at Q&A is very much excited for the successful completion of the event, and has plans for more of such events in the middle-east in the following months. Events such as these prove crucial and vital for developing cordial relationship between the countries involved through such exchange of art and literature. Such cross-boundary events should be given maximum support and recognition owing to the deep impact it has on the native people, bringing everyone closer.About Q&A:Question Associates Pvt Ltd. (Q & A) is Indians leading communication and Entertainment Company, integrating strategy, creativity and technology to provide unique experiences. In just a span of few months, the company has grown multifold and has set up their offices in India, as well as abroad - Dubai, Mauritius and USA. PWRPWR