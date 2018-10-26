QS World University Rankings: Asia 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with AsiaNet. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) LONDON, October 24, 2018 /PRNewswire-AsiaNet/ --QS Quacquarelli Symondshas released therankings of Asia's 500 best universities. National University of Singapore takes back the leadership of the Asia ranking from Nanyang Technological University, and the University of Hong Kong moves three places to second. However, it is Mainland China's universities that have made the biggest impact with five in the top 20 - two more than last year - all improving their position. Japan is the second most represented country, followed by India and South Korea. QS University Rankings: Asia 2019 (Top 20)20192018 Location1 2National University of SingaporeSG2 5University of Hong KongHK3=1Nanyang Technological UniversitySG3=6Tsinghua UniversityCN5 9Peking UniversityCN6 7Fudan UniversityCN7 3Hong Kong University of Science and TechnologyHK8 4Korea Advanced Institute of Science and TechnologyKR9 10The Chinese University of Hong KongHK10 11Seoul National UniversityKR11 13The University of TokyoJP12 16Korea UniversityKR13 21Zhejiang UniversityCN14 17Kyoto UniversityJP15 18Sungkyunkwan UniversityKR16 15Osaka UniversityJP17 19Yonsei UniversityKR18 14Tokyo Institute of TechnologyJP19=24Universiti MalayaMY19=22Shanghai Jiao Tong UniversityCN QS uses eleven indicators to compile the ranking, a global survey of 83,877 academics and 42,862 recruiters.INDICATORMost representedNo of top-100 universitiesNext most representedNo of top-100 universities All in top-100*Academic ReputationCN25JP14 Employer ReputationJP15KR13SGFaculty/Student RatioJP31KR20Brunei,Staff with PhDIN20KR17 Citations per PaperCN42KR18HK, SGPapers per FacultyCN35IN26 International Research NetworkCN35JP16 International Faculty RatioCN25MY18Brunei, HK, Macau, SGInternational Student RatioCN17MY16Brunei, HK, Macau, SGInbound Exchange StudentsTW22KR21 Outbound Exchange StudentsCN33KR22Brunei, HK, SG *All ranked universities in these locations feature in the top-100 in some indicatorsBen Sowter, Research Director at QS says: "Mainland China's impressive investment in education and research is paying off, Japan's strength is confirmed and India's regional ambitions come across, The rankings also celebrates the competitive edge of education hubs with smaller populations and resources: Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea and Malaysia, shine this analysis." To view the complete rankings: https://www.topuniversities.com/university-rankings/asian-university-rankings/2019 PWRPWR