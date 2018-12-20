Qualcomm wins Apple case, could lead to iPhone ban in Germany: court

Berlin, Dec 20 (AFP) A German court on Thursday found in favour of US chipmaker Qualcomm in a patent dispute case against Apple, which could lead to a ban on sales of iPhones in Germany."The ruling effectively outlaws the offering and placing on the market of the finished product in Germany, including the sale. The iPhones 7plus, 7, 8, 8plus and X are affected," said the regional court in Munich in a statement. (AFP) AMSAMS