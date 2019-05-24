Qualitas Global Announces Further Expansion into Europe, Set to Launch US Office by the End of 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Qualitas Global, a leading mobile game development and Quality Assurance services firm, is all set to consolidate its global position by establishing its presence in the US market by the end of 2019. The company, founded by Neville Patel - a first generation entrepreneur, strategic thinker, and technology enthusiast, aims to change the way outsourcing to India is perceived in the industry. With offices across Europe and major customers across the globe, Qualitas Global specializes in Image Tracking, Data Annotation and Video Analytics for Machine Learning in verticals like automated vehicles, sports, drones, retail, security and surveillance, medical annotations, agriculture etc. This Six Sigma driven organization has been helping major tech giants, automobile software manufacturers, sports team owners, retail as well as government and law enforcement agencies in the areas of facial recognition, license plate recognition, athletes performance analysis, vehicle monitoring, traffic and crime regulations, to name a few. There is a lack of awareness and understanding of the benefits of outsourcing to a professionally managed services firm like ours. Corporations will stand to benefit a lot if they outsource their high-volume tech-labor related projects to the right partner like us, explained Mr. Patel, as he outlined the emphasis on quality and processes at the company. Qualitas Global understands the product delivery cycles of its customers, ensuring strict quality and security standard and are committed to meet their customers deadlines. Their passionate, motivated and highly trained professionals, take pride in providing 24x7 support, effectively acting as an extension of the customers in-house teams. Their customer-centric approach is reflected in the founders statement, We give almost no importance to the number of hours to bill a customer. Instead we focus on delighting our customers & making sure we deliver a WOW experience. Our revenues have soared since the time we decided not to focus on revenue. The CEO of Qualitas Global, Mr. Neville Patel is a hands-on entrepreneur, highly experienced with start-ups, mobile technology, consumer products and marketing. With an experience of more than 21 years in the Indian ITeS industry, he has led the growth of the company from a 5-people start-up in 2014 to its current strength of 400+ people. He believes in hand picking his team members and putting them through rigorous in-house training to bring them up to the level of quality the firm stands for. Qualitas Global has completed several international projects, building customized solutions for clients ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. The firm aims to grow further and consolidate its position as the best company for Tracking and Annotation outsourcing. In the Gaming arena, the Company is looking to launch their own games for the Indian market in the coming months. Built on the foundations of an industry-leading workforce, and headed by Mr. Patel, Qualitas Global is set to reinforce its international presence in the coming months, ensuring incremental growth for years to come. Image: Mr. Neville Patel, Founder & CEO, Qualitas Global PWRPWR