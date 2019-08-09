Quality higher education contributes to economic, human development of a nation: Naveen Jindal

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Quality higher education contributes to economic development and human development of a nation, industrialist and Congress leader Naveen Jindal has said.He was speaking at the convocation of O P Jindal Global University on Thursday as over 800 of its students received their degrees at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here. Jindal, Founding Chancellor of Jindal Global University, said the varsity, which has now received the UGC's recommendation as an 'Institution of Eminence', has progressively enhanced its reputation as a quality higher education provider from national to global. "Now is not the era for multitasking. We need to figure out what matters most to us and give it our undivided attention. This is what will give us best results. Our ancient Indian philosophy Vedanta teaches us to follow swadharma, and not paradharma. Swadharma is following our own nature, doing what your inner calling is and not what someone else asks us to do," Jindal said. Emphasising the importance of good education, he further said, "Quality higher education contributes to economic development and human development of a nation. JGU has progressively enhanced its reputation as a quality higher education provider from the National, Regional to the Global. This has been possible for our exemplary pool of faculty, globally competitive curriculum and pedagogy and excellent achievements of our alumni." The eighth Convocation and Founder's Day celebrations witnessed 889 graduates, including two doctoral candidates, from the Jindal Institute of Behavioural sciences and Jindal Global Law School, Jindal Global Business School, Jindal School of International Affairs, Jindal School of Government and Public Policy and Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities getting degrees. At the event, Professor David Wilkins, Vice Dean of the Harvard Law School, told the students that the convocation was not the end but the beginning of their education. "School is the easy part. The hard part is to learn to live in the real world. Education must be viewed as a life-long occupation and passion," said Wilkins. Zarin Daruwala, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank, who also attended the convocation ceremony, stressed on the need for hard work and perseverance. In her message to the graduating students, she said, "In your working career you will be confronted with numerous challenges. The fear of change should not stop you from taking up challenges. Take them as opportunities and you will excel in life. Perseverance overcomes resistance and that's the major difference between success and failure." PTI LLP PKS LLP SMNSMN