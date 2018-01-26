Quality of assets created under MGNREGS very good: Study

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) As many as 76 per cent of the rural households reported that the quality of assets created under the rural employment guarantee scheme MGNREGS were "very good", according to a recent study conducted by the Institute of Economic Growth.

The impact of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) is discernible as reported in the recent study conducted by the Institute of Economic Growth, the rural development ministry said in a statement.

Only 0.5 per cent of the beneficiaries felt that the quality of assets was not satisfactory over time, the ministry added.

MGNREGS aims at strengthening the rural livelihood resource base through creation of productive and durable assets for sustainable growth.

To ensure this, there has been a lot of emphasis on timely completion of works and on improving the quality of works during the last three years, the ministry added.

The ministry said it was focusing on the completion of incomplete works.

Owing to close monitoring and intense engagement with the states, the ministry has been able to ensure completion of over 1.02 crore works during 2016-17, it said. PTI JTR SMN