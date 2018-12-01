Quarrel breaks out in Malviya Nagar over opening of lane

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) A quarrel broke out between two groups over the opening of a lane near a madrasa in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Friday, police said Police said they received a call in the evening regarding a quarrel at the madrasa in Begumpur and that a few people have blocked a road.During investigation, it was learnt two parties five people, including a minor girl, suffered minor injuries, they said.Mumtaz and his wife Shabana, and Liyaquat Ali, his wife Saroj Khan and their minor daughter were injured. They were taken taken to a nearby hospital for first aid, a senior police officer said. Police said the cause of quarrel was reportedly over opening of a lane for residents of the Valmiki camp in the area. Legal action has been initiated in the matter, they said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI AMP SNE ANBANB