scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Quarrel breaks out in Malviya Nagar over opening of lane

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) A quarrel broke out between two groups over the opening of a lane near a madrasa in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Friday, police said Police said they received a call in the evening regarding a quarrel at the madrasa in Begumpur and that a few people have blocked a road.During investigation, it was learnt two parties five people, including a minor girl, suffered minor injuries, they said.Mumtaz and his wife Shabana, and Liyaquat Ali, his wife Saroj Khan and their minor daughter were injured. They were taken taken to a nearby hospital for first aid, a senior police officer said. Police said the cause of quarrel was reportedly over opening of a lane for residents of the Valmiki camp in the area. Legal action has been initiated in the matter, they said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI AMP SNE ANBANB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos