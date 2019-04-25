Quarters for cops: HC directs TN police to launch website

Chennai, Apr 25 (PTI) The Madras High Court Thursday said there was "favouritism and nepotism" in the allotment of residential quarters to police personnel in Tamil Nadu and ordered the launch of a website to facilitate an online application process.It also directed the state police chief to constitute a team to conduct inspections and collect particulars of illegal occupants and issue show-cause notice to them to vacate within 60 days from the date of receipt of notice.Justice S M Subramaniam gave the direction on a petition by M Ragupathy, who is working with the Police Department.The petitioner sought a direction to the Director General of Police to consider his representation for change of quarters.Disposing of the plea, the judge said, "This court is of the considered opinion that there are growing instances in the Police Department that quarters are allotted in violation of the rules in force. Police quarters are allotted based on favouritism and nepotism."".... in the event of providing allotments by violating the rules, the other employees, who all are waiting to get quarters, will get frustrated and illegal actions of the higher officials would cause great injustice to other employees which is otherwise unconstitutional," he observed.The judge pointed out that it was the duty of the officials to adhere to the rules and regulations in the matter of allotment of accommodation to the police personnel."Personal staff including P.A's, drivers, etc., of higher-ranked police officials are illegally allotted police quarters over and above their eligibility and in violation of seniority, more specifically, by depriving the rights of all other eligible employees, who all are longing to get quarters in accordance with their application seniority," he added.Observing that the court was acting like a voice for the voiceless police personnel, the judge ordered the DGP to constitute a team of officials to conduct inspections and collect particulars of illegal occupants and issue show-cause notice to them to vacate within 60 days.In the event of occupants failing to vacate the premises in 60 days, suitable action is to be initiated to evict them and take possession of the same for the purpose of allotting it to serving personnel who are awaiting the order of seniority, it added.On receipt of any complaint regarding illegal or irregular allotments or occupations, necessary action is to be initiated within 30 days. PTI COR ROH IJT