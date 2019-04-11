Qubole Announces Expanded Partnership With Google Cloud to Deliver Comprehensive Options for Processing Big Data on GCP

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, April 10, 2019/PRNewswire/ --New integration provides enterprise analytics service with a unified user experience for Apache Spark and Hadoop on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Qubole, the data activation company, today announced its expanded partnership and product integration with Google Cloud Platform (GCP). With Qubole's cloud-native data platform running on GCP, customers have the option to deploy a new enterprise analytics service with a first-class user experience through a unified workbench that includes notebooks, dashboards, a native interface for all commands, and built-in tools for easy, secure collaboration.Combining the performance, reliability, and scalability of Google Cloud Platform with Qubole's self-service data platform, with integrated tools for data science and data engineering, this new offering enables easier, more collaborative processing of big data workloads with Apache Spark and Hadoop on Google Cloud."Data is the new oil of this economy and more companies every day are turning to the cloud to process data and leverage its value in their decisions," said Mohit Bhatnagar, senior vice president of product, Qubole. "With this expanded partnership, Qubole is providing a powerful analytics service for Apache Spark and Hadoop on Google Cloud. Qubole's solution delivers a unified workbench, notebooks and easy-to-use tools for data scientists and data engineers, enterprise-grade security, and 24x7 specialized support."With the rapid growth in big data processing, enterprises need a cloud data platform that provides a consistent, secure experience for processing petabyte-scale workloads. Qubole is one of the only cloud-native data platforms that delivers comprehensive big data processing on multiple engines and frameworks through a unified experience, including some of the industry's most advanced Financial Governance capabilities."We are very excited about Qubole partnering with us to process big data on Apache Spark and Hadoop. This partnership is all about providing our customers with the best options on GCP. Our mutual long history helping enterprises solve their big data challenges, coupled with our constant focus on supporting our customers, makes this partnership a fantastic formula," said Sudhir Hasbe, director of product management, Google Cloud.About Qubole Qubole is revolutionizing the way companies activate their data--the process of putting data into active use across their organizations. With Qubole's cloud-native Data Platform for analytics and machine learning, companies exponentially activate petabytes of data faster, for everyone and any use case, while continuously lowering costs. Qubole overcomes the challenges of expanding users, use cases, and variety and volume of data while constrained by limited budgets and a global shortage of big data skills. Qubole's intelligent automation and self-service supercharge productivity, while workload-aware auto-scaling and real-time spot buying drive down compute costs dramatically. Qubole offers the only platform that delivers freedom of choice, eliminating legacy lock in--use any engine, any tool, and any cloud to match your company's needs. Qubole investors include CRV, Harmony Partners, IVP, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, and Singtel Innov8. For more information visit us online .Source: Qubole PWRPWR