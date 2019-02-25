Queen opens 91st Academy Awards, receive standing ovation

Los Angeles, Feb 25 (PTI) Legendary British rock band Queen gave the biggest night of movies, 91st Academy Awards, an exceptionally energetic and emotional start as they performed their classic hits, fronted by singer Adam Lambert.Queen and Lambert opened with "We Will Rock You" as the audience flew to their feet, with stars like Glenn Close, Javier Bardem and Lady Gaga spotted clapping and singing along in the audience.They moved onto "We Are the Champions", ending the electric performance and received an standing ovation from the audience.The band, which was honouring Best Picture nominee "Bohemian Rhapsody", performed with two of the four original members -- guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor."Bohemian Rhapsody", the biopic which revolves around the band and late frontman Freddie Mercury, is up for five Oscars in total, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Film Editing. The Oscars have gone host-less this year, but Queen's performance made it up for the traditional opening monologue by the host. PTI SHD BKSHD