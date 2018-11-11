Quentin Tarantino 'a cretin,' says Italian composer Ennio Morricone

Los Angeles, Nov 11 (PTI) Veteran Italian music composer Ennio Morricone, who won the Oscar for his work on Quentin Tarantino's "The Hateful Eight", has labelled the director "a cretin".Morricone criticised Tarantino for his chaotic working style and lack of originality in an interview published this week in the December edition of the German-language version of Playboy. "He is not a director. (Tarantino) is absolutely chaotic. He talks without thinking, he does everything at the last minute. He has no idea. "He calls up out of the blue and wants a complete score in just a few days. That's not possible. It makes me so mad. I'm not going to put up with this. And I told him so last time," said Morricone. The veteran musician, who has worked with the likes of Sergio Leone, Roland Joffe and Guiseppe Tornatore, said that Tarantino does not rank in the pantheon of great directors."The man is a cretin. He only steals from others and puts stuff back together again. There's nothing original about that. That doesn't make him a director. He is nothing compared with the Hollywood greats, such as John Huston, Alfred Hitchcock or Billy Wilder. They had class. Tarantino simply recooks old dishes" Morricone said. PTI SHDSHD