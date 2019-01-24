Quess Corp Q3 net profit up 7% at Rs 65 crore

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Business services provider Quess Corp Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased 7 per cent to Rs 65 crore in the December 2018 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 61 crore in the October-December 2017 quarter, Quess said in a statement. Its revenue grew 37 per cent to Rs 2,172 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,584 crore in the third quarter of FY2017-18, it added. "The strong revenue and EBITDA growth in excess of 30 per cent year-on-year during the quarter is a testament to our dual emphasis on execution led growth supported by balance sheet management," Quess Corp Chairman and MD Ajit Isaac said. He added that the company remains optimistic about the contribution of its People Services and Facility Management business that have shown healthy sequential margin expansions of 16 basis points and 8 basis points, respectively. "We believe we are well positioned to continue our journey of strong organic growth to deliver long term value to our shareholders," he said. PTI SR MKJ