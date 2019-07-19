Question Hour in UP Assembly washed out after oppn protest over law and order

(Eds: Adding details) Lucknow, Jul 19 (PTI) Question Hour was washed out in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Friday amid an uproar by the opposition over the law and order situation in the state. The opposition was in belligerent mood when the House met for the day. Members belonging to the Samajwadi Party (SP) rushed to the well with placards reading "Samaj sadbhav ki dushman sarkar, nahi chalegi", "Sonbhadra massacre" and "fake cases on Azam Khan". The SP leaders raised anti-government slogans alleging that it had failed on all fronts. Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury said the opposition members should be heard. In the din, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath read out a report on the the Sonbhadra shootout in which 10 tribals lost their lives when supporters of a gram pradhan allegedly showered bullets on them Wednesday. Repeated pleas of Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit asking opposition members to resume their seats went unheeded and he adjourned the House for 40 minutes, barely 10 to 15 minutes after the day's proceedings commenced on a rough note. Later, the adjournment was extended for the entire Question Hour till 12.20 pm. PTI ABN AAR