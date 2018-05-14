Quick Heal Q4 net more than doubles to Rs 49.2 cr

(Eds: Adding one more brief)

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Security software provider Quick Heal Technologies today said its net profit more than doubled to Rs 49.2 crore in January-March 2018 against Rs 22.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenues increased 29 per cent to Rs 118.7 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 92.2 crore in the January-March 2017 quarter, Quick Heal said in a statement.

For the fiscal 2017-18, net profit was up 56 per cent to Rs 83 crore, while revenue grew six per cent to Rs 318.3 crore compared to FY2016-17.

Quick Heal said retail segment revenue, which accounted for 85 per cent of the total revenue, was up 27 per cent at Rs 106.9 crore in the March 2018 quarter.

The Board of Directors have proposed the final dividend of Rs 3 per share, it said.

* * * * * * Quikr appoints Rahul Tewari as CFO *

Digital classifieds company Quikr today said it has appointed Rahul Tewari as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Tewari will play a key role in the companys group level financial strategy and growth opportunities across its various marketplaces, Quikr said in a statement.

In his last stint, he led the strategic and financial advisory practice for the technology sector at ICICI Securities, it added. Tewari has also worked with Bank of America, Deutsche Bank and Royal Bank of Canada.

* * * * * * Ramkumar Narayanan to lead R&D at VMware India *

IT firm VMware today said it has appointed Ramkumar Narayanan as the Vice-President and Managing Site Director at its India operations.

In his new role, Narayanan will be heading VMwares R&D Centre in India, VMware said in a statement.

Prior to joining VMware, Narayanan was the General Manager of eBay Product Development Centre, India and Global Head of Monetisation Products.

*************** Aye Finance raises Rs 30 cr from SBI

*

Aye Finance, the fintech firm focussed on the MSME sector, today said it has raised over Rs 30 crore from SBI.

This debt facility will be used by Aye to offer affordable line of credit to micro enterprises and enable their inclusion into the mainstream of the economy, it said in a statement.

This is the second time SBI has extended a debt facility to Aye. PTI SR KPM MR MKJ