Quick Heal Sep qtr net profit up 9.4% to Rs 42.1 cr

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Indian IT security firm Quick Heal Monday reported about 9.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 42.1 crore for the quarter ended September 2018. This is against a net profit of Rs 38.4 crore in the July-September 2017 quarter, Quick Heal said in a regulatory filing. The company's total revenue increased 3.8 per cent to Rs 109.1 crore in the said quarter from Rs 105 crore in the year-ago period, it added. On standalone basis, the net profit declined about 4 per cent to Rs 37.7 crore, while total revenue grew by 4.1 per cent to Rs 108.8 crore in the quarter under review over last fiscal. "There has been a steady momentum in the business which is visible from our H1FY19 performance. We have been actively engaging with the channel ecosystem, which has resulted in a better performance in Retail as well as Enterprise and Government segment," Quick Heal Technologies Managing Director and CEO Kailash Katkar said. He added that the company continues to remain focused on the growth of both retail and enterprise segments and expressed confidence in continuing on its growth path in the coming quarters. PTI SR MR