Quikr Homes Hosted Realty Awards 2019

Announces winners in four different categories Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India QuikrHomes, a real-estate vertical of Quikr, a company which now operates leading transaction marketplaces built on top of Indias largest classifieds platform, today announced the felicitation of the winners at QuikrHomes Realty Awards 2019. This years event which was jointly organized by QuikrHomes was themed Selling Real-Estate in New Era. The event was organized to provide a platform for real-estate stakeholders to discuss the future of the industry. SonuAbhinandan, VP QuikrHomes highlighted the digital media influence on real-estate, while Venkatesh Panchapagesan, Associate Professor Finance & Accounting, Chair, Real Estate Initiative, IIMB, spoke about the global and Indian perspectives in real-estate. Speaking at the event, Sonu Abhinandan Kumar, VP, QuikrHomes, said, The future of real-estate is digital as consumers search for their property related needs online and hence gaining popularity among developer community as well. With personalized and engaging experiences taking over the real-estate industry, digital mediums will drive the realty sector in this new era. Talking about technology-driven platforms, he further added, As technology continues to disrupt the real-estate industry, it will enable more transparency. Virtual reality along with social media platforms will play a major role in terms of generating business and attracting more consumers. The winners were recognized across individual, real-estate projects, builder, and allied categories. The selection process was based on several crucial factors which are paramount in determining the on-ground company performance, construction quality, and project status. Below are a few winners in some of these categories: Winners Individuals: Amanda Purvankara, Director, Provident Housing Ltd, was awarded as the Women Entrepreneur of the Year Asha Singh, VP Marketing, 360 Realtors was awarded as the Female Marketer of The Year 2018 - 2019 Salil Phatak, Head Digital Marketing, Rustomjee was awarded as the Digital Marketer of the Year 2018 - 2019 Winners Real-Estate Projects: Project CoEvolve Northern Star by CoEvolve Estates Pvt Ltd was awarded the Sustainable Project of the Year 2018 - 2019 in Bengaluru Project Gopalan Olympia by Gopalan Enterprises was awarded the Affordable Housing Project of the Year 2018 2019 Project Janaadhar Shubha by Janaadhar (India) Pvt. Ltd. was awarded the Consumer Choice Project of the year 2018 2019 Project Vishal Sanjivini by Vishal Projects Pvt Ltd was awarded the Most Luxurious Villa Project of the Year in Telangana, 2018 - 2019 Winners Builders: Aakruthi Group was awarded the Best Affordable Plot Developer of the Year 2018 - 2019 Casagrand Builder Pvt Ltd was awarded the Developer of The Year for South India, 2018 2019 Krishna Homes was awarded the Emerging Developer of the Year in Madhya Pradesh, 2018 - 2019 Monarch Group was awarded the Excellence in Delivery, 2018 2019 Pionier Developers was awarded the Luxury Developer of the Year 2018 2019 in Bangalore SumadhuraInfracon Pvt Ltd was awarded the Developer of The Year 2018 2019 Svamitva Infrastructures was awarded the Emerging Developer of the Year, Residential, 2018 2019 Winner Allied: Homelane.com was awarded the Best Homes Interior Company of the Year 2018 - 2019QuikrHomes Realty Awards 2019 were conducted in association with RealtyFact, a digital real-estate portal.