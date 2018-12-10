Quilt India Foundation Announces Events at India's First Quilt Festival

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHENNAI, December 10, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Events include Day-long Workshops, Quilt Show Competition, Vendor Pavilions, Curated Exhibits, Textile journeys across India Quilt India Foundation (QIF) announced that the first India Quilt Festival (IQF 2019) will be held in Chennai from 25-27 January, 2019. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795801/India_Quilt_Festival_Logo.jpg )The festival includes Quilt Show Competition, Workshops where participants can learn from renowned Indian and International faculty, curated quilted exhibits from different parts of the world and private collections. The Quilt show and Special Exhibits can be viewed at Sri Sankara Hall, TTK Road, Chennai. Visitor entry to the festival is free.Tina Katwal, Director-Shows, says - "We are extremely pleased and excited to hold this festival for the first time in India. The festival has been planned to run on the lines of Quilt shows organized across the world with elements of competition, exhibition, education and a market place. We invite quilters in India and overseas to participate in the competition segment of the Quilt Show." The categories for the competition section of Quilt show include - Traditional, Modern, Art, Novice and Theme Quilts. While the 'Novice' category is aimed at Quilters who have been quilting for 2 years or less, the 'Theme' Quilts will revolve around IQF 2019 theme 'The Dance of the Peacock'. Awards for the Competition quilts will be sponsored by leading Indian and Global brands. In addition to the Competition section, the curated section - 'Quilts Across Time and Nation', will showcase Antique Indian Quilts and Quilts from different regions of India in addition to Quilts from USA, Egypt, South Korea and other countries."We are extremely happy to have some of the leading names in the Industry as faculty for the workshops. These workshops are an opportunity for Quilters in India to learn about Quilting techniques - traditional and modern - from world over. QIF also aims to revive traditional Indian Quilting traditions and our workshops reflect that." - Katwal adds. In addition to the full day workshops spread across the 3 days of India Quilt Festival, lectures by eminent Quilters and Authors are also planned. Workshops and lectures will be held at WelcomHotel, Cathedral Road, Chennai.The festival also has Vendor Booths and a Makers' market for Quilting related machines, fabrics, notions as well as Quilted products. Visitors can also check out product demos of leading sewing machine brands at their pavilions. Textile tours are also planned to coincide with the festival. These experiential tours include trips to Kerala, Pondicherry and Kutch.More information on the festival can be found at http://www.indiaquiltfestival.comAbout Quilt India Foundation Quilt India Foundation, Chennai is established with the objectives ofRevival of Quilting in IndiaPromoting Quilting as an art form and a commercially viable craftProviding a common platform for Quilters in IndiaBringing Indian Quilting to the International SceneBringing suppliers of sewing and quilting related items closer to the buyersProviding a platform for artists and quilters to showcase and sell their productsProviding opportunities for Sewing and quilting enthusiasts at all levels of competence to learn new techniques from expertsQIF aims to hold Quilting and Textile art related events across India.Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/indiaquiltfestival Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsIaxMU92H8ToaBRBmHmvggInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiaquiltfestival/Source: Quilt India Foundation PWRPWR