QuoDeck appoints Sunil Gopinathan as biz development head

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PT) Digital learning platform QuoDeck Friday announced appointment of Sunil Gopinathan as the head of business development."As we continue to front-end the HR learning industry in India, he will provide strategic vision for our growth and together, we shall strive to keep our customers ahead of today's rapidly evolving HR learning industry," QuoDeck Co-founder Kamalika Bhattacharya said.In his previous role, Sunil was heading delivery for Tata Group's e-learning venture Tata Interactive Systems. Sunil Gopinath has 18 years of experience in e-learning and education domain. PTI SVKBAL