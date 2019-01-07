Quota for EWS in general category 'election jumla', says CPI

New Delhi, Jan 7(PTI) The CPI said Monday the Narendra Modi government's decision to provide 10 per cent reservation for "economically backward" upper castes in jobs and government educational institutions is an "election jumla" (poll rhetoric). In a major move ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Union Cabinet Monday cleared a 10 per cent quota in government jobs and education for "economically weaker" sections, meeting a key demand of upper castes, a staunch BJP support base which has shown signs of a drift from the party. Speaking to reporters here, CPI general secretary Sudhakar Reddy suggested that the government consider taking initiative for job reservation in private sector. The government just wants to introduce it and get it opposed by other parties so that to make an impression that besides the BJP, all other parties are opposed to it, he said. "Modi government's decision to amend the Constitution to provide 10 per cent reservation for 'economically backward' among upper castes, is nothing but an election jumla," Reddy said. Reddy said had the government really interested in providing reservation to economically weaker sections, it would initiate discussion with all parties. He further said that government jobs are very limited and are not even sufficient for those who are already getting reservation benefits. "Where are the government jobs? Those who are already in reservation category have not got jobs in government department.Now another 10 per cent reservation," Reddy added. PTI DMB JTR CKCK