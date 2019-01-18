Quota meant to reduce backwardness of Marathas: Govt to HC

Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Standing by its decision to grant16 per cent reservation to the Maratha community in education and government jobs, the Maharashtra government has told the Bombay High Court that it was meant to alleviate the community from its social and economic backwardness. The government filed its affidavit in the high court on Wednesday in response to a bunch of petitions challengingthe reservation granted to the community.In the affidavit, the government also asserted that the ceiling of 50 per cent reservation imposed by the Supreme Court cannot be made applicable to all the states. On November 30, 2018, the Maharashtra legislaturepassed a bill proposing 16 per cent reservation in educationand government jobs for the Marathas, declared as socially and educationally backward class by the government.The affidavit claimed that the creation of Socially and Educationally Backward Class and the inclusion of Marathacommunity in the said class and provision of 16 per centreservation for the community cannot be said to be "excessiveor disproportionate". The affidavit was filed by Shivaji Daund, SecretaryGeneral Administration Department of the Maharashtragovernment. "The impugned Act of 2018 is passed within parametersand four corners of the Constitution of India and that thereis no violation of any provision of the Constitution ofIndia," the affidavit said."The state government has passed the impugned Actbased on data, surveys, facts and figures, statistics,records, analysis, investigations, research and so on," it said.The government sought for the petitions to be dismissed at the outset itself. "The said Act providing for reservation only seeks tofulfil the constitutional duty of ensuring adequate representation to a Socially and Educationally Backward Classof citizens in educational institutions and public services,in order to alleviate the community from its social andeconomic backwardness," the affidavit said. It added that the Act was enacted following recommendations submitted by the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes."The commission has taken into consideration each andevery aspect of the matter and collected requisite andreliable data concerning the social, educational and economicbackwardness of the Maratha community," the state said."...the commission has then come to the conclusionthat the Maratha community is socially, educationally andeconomically backward," the affidavit said.It further claimed that the government was thecustodian and regulator of social justice and enacted the Actafter recognising the plight of the community."Ultimately, it is the responsibility of the government to maintain equality and social justice by giving reservation to the socially and educationally backward class," the affidavit said. The Supreme Court has imposed an overall cap of 50 per cent on reservations. However, the affidavit said the ceiling of 50 per cent reservation cannot be made applicable to all the states. "To balance the inequalities and to achieve the adequacy of representation, extra weightage needs to be given to the backward classes by increasing the limit of 50 per cent," it said. The government denied the allegations that ChiefMinister Devendra Fadnavis enacted the Act to appease theMaratha voters. A division bench headed by Justice Ranjit More willtake up the petitions for hearing on January 23. PTI SP NP AQSAQS