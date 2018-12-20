Qutubgarh celebrated its maiden produce as part of KVIC's 'Honey Mission'

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Qutubgarh, one of the villages where KVIC had distributed honeybee boxes as part of its ambitious 'Honey Mission' project, has extracted 485 kg honey worth around Rs 97,000 in its maiden produce.Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said in a statement that the mission has gained big success across the country.The commission has also started plantation of Moringa (Drumstick) saplings to supplement the mission."While bee-keeping will increase the yield of the crops in and around the areas of bee-boxes, Moringa will yield best medicinal honey and good nutritional foods to the farmers," Saxena said."Since Moringa is also known as green-gold, this cash-crop can generate more income to the bee-keeping farmers," he added.Dinesh Singh, one of the 10 farmers in the village, who received 100 bee-boxes from the KVIC, said in the statement that he extracted the quantity in less than two months' time."We want to create record in honey production that the people should know our village as 'Honey-garh' from now onwards," he said.Another farmer, Harish Rana said the whole honey-extraction process was celebrated like a festival as people from all age groups watched the live extraction and tasted the fresh extracted honey.KVIC has distributed around 55,000 bee-boxes, across the country and created more than 7,000 new jobs under the mission. PTI URD RKS SA