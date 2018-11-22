R A Mashelkar addresses 100th convocation of BHU

Varanasi, Nov 22 (PTI) Eminent scientist R A Mashelkar exhorted students of the prestigious Banaras Hindu University (BHU) here to focus on right education and pursue lifelong learning. Addressing the 100th convocation of BHU, Mashelkar told the students, "...pursue lifelong learning and if you do this, I am sure each one of you will reach great heights." He said that in view of the great disruption that technology is going to bring, India will have to move from "right to education" to "right education". A former Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Mashelkar also congratulated parents and teachers for giving students the "best gift of their life, education". On the occasion, as many as 31 medals were presented to students for securing first position under various faculties in the year 2017 and 2018. In his address, BHU Vice Chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar highlighted the glorious past and development of the varsity. PTI CORR AD SMN